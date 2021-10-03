Dodgers HR leader Max Muncy leaves game with elbow injury

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Padres. Muncy singled home Trea Turner as part of a four-run first inning and later kicked off a five-run rally in the eighth by leading off the inning with a solo home run. Wednesday's effort broke a three-game hitless drought for the 30-year-old, as he's had an underwhelming month at the plate. While Muncy has hit seven home runs in September, he's only slashing .209/.277/.505 with 12 extra-base hits, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored and 8:26 BB:K over 25 games.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO