Dodgers HR leader Max Muncy leaves game with elbow injury
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning with what the team called a left elbow injury. The injury occurred when Milwaukee's Jace Peterson, who was trying to leg out a hit on a dribbler, ran into Muncy at first base as he attempted to field a throw from catcher Will Smith. Muncy had to reach into foul territory to try to snag the wide throw, and the collision ensued.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0