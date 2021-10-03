CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers HR leader Max Muncy leaves game with elbow injury

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning with what the team called a left elbow injury. The injury occurred when Milwaukee's Jace Peterson, who was trying to leg out a hit on a dribbler, ran into Muncy at first base as he attempted to field a throw from catcher Will Smith. Muncy had to reach into foul territory to try to snag the wide throw, and the collision ensued.

