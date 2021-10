By the end of their practice week on Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were doubtful that tight end Rob Gronkowski would be available to play on Sunday night in Foxborough against the New England Patriots but hopeful that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul might be able to return. On Saturday, the team officially ruled both of them out. In addition, starting cornerback Carlton Davis has had his status on the official injury report updated to "questionable."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO