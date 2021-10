Ahead of the 2018 season, Sporting Kansas City were in the market for a game-breaking attacker. Peter Vermes and his staff were looking for a left-footed player who could play on the right wing, then cut in and wreak havoc and tilt defenses. They found Johnny Russell, who at that point was playing for Championship club Derby County. They honed in and eventually signed him.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO