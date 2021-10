The New York Giants scored 16 unanswered points to overcome an 11-point deficit against the New Orleans Saints to secure a 27-21 win in overtime at the Caesars Superdome. The Giants, now 1-3 on the season, won their game in impressive fashion, benefitting from several chunk plays that fans have been waiting to see ever since offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was hired last year to call the plays. The first of the chunk plays came on New York's first score, a 51-yard strike from quarterback Daniel Jones to receiver John Ross to give the Giants a 7-0 lead with eight seconds left in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO