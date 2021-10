Women’s soccer fell to ACC opponent Notre Dame 4-1 at Alumni Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Sunday. It was a game of penalty kicks, with three being awarded during the game. Five minutes into the game, Irish forward Olivia Wingate received a pass in the box and had a clear look at the goal. Eagles defender Haley Thomas stuck her leg out and inadvertently tripped Wingate. The referee awarded the Irish a penalty kick and Thomas earned a yellow card on the play.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO