Four of Dadeville’s five victories in a 5-1 2021 campaign have come by 27 points or more. Friday’s game at Goshen was another beatdown for the Tigers. Their opponent entered the game 0-6 on the season, and it didn’t take much time to erase any doubt that the Eagles would leave their home field 0-7 as Dadeville demolished Goshen 59-0.

DADEVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO