Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff picks and predictions after Week 5
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama-free.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 5 offered more to look at and more evidence of what postseason plays might look like, but it’s still fairly early.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 5 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Details
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Rutgers vs. Texas Tech
Pinstripe Bowl
Details
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Stanford
Outback Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, Noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Florida
Citrus Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Auburn
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 1 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Cincinnati
Rose Bowl Game
Details
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Oregon
Capital One Orange Bowl
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Details
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
