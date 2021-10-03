Baraboo celebrates Riverfest

A milestone was marked for the Baraboo River with an event to celebrate the river and conservation efforts. Baraboo Riverfest was held Oct. 2 at the Maxwell Potter Conservancy. The event commemorated the day the last dams were removed from the Baraboo River 20 years ago. The dams created issues because it broke up the river so fish could not move into their habitat along the river, said Joe Van Berkel, a member of the Friends of the Baraboo River who organized the event.