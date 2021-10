There was plenty of anticipation over a spirited National League West race heading into the 2021 regular season, with many expecting the San Diego Padres to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers' eight-year reign over the division. While the Padres ultimately had a hand in deciding the NL West, it was because of their inability to take a series from the San Francisco Giants. As a result the Dodgers finished one game back of the Giants, who claimed their first division title since 2012.

