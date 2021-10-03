Daily fines piling up after Villager stubbornly refuses to remove lawn ornaments

Daily fines are piling up after a Villager has stubbornly refused to remove lawn ornaments from his front yard. Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin had been given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. The board agreed that if the property wasn’t brought into compliance, the 72-year-old would face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25.