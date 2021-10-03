CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunedin, FL

Daily fines piling up after Villager stubbornly refuses to remove lawn ornaments

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily fines are piling up after a Villager has stubbornly refused to remove lawn ornaments from his front yard. Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin had been given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. The board agreed that if the property wasn’t brought into compliance, the 72-year-old would face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 21

Jocko Dundee
5d ago

a person can tile there whole house and call it art , yet this guy can't say it's a freedom of expression of artistry amd illusion .. this town is whacked ..

Reply
3
Cynthia Louise Witowicz
5d ago

What is so offensive. I don’t understand where anything is wrong

Reply(1)
18
Beach life 4ever
4d ago

I was expecting to see a huge mess of a yard. I see nothing wrong with this man's decorations! Pick your battles people!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lawn#Alligator#Villager#1399 Viola Court#Board Of Supervisors#Community Standards#New Yorker
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy