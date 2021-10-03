CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, IL

COVID-19 UPDATE: Fauci Applauds Merck Pill; Local Educators’ Anti-Vax Challenge Denied; Some COVID Relief Unspent

By kanecountyconnects
kanecountyconnects.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: Fauci Applauds Merck Pill But Worries About Vaccinations; Judge Denies Geneva, Batavia Teachers Anti-Vax Challenge; Some COVID Release Still Unspent. Dr. Anthony Fauci was enthusiastic about the development of the new Merck anti-viral pill, describing...

kanecountyconnects.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: State Not Lifting Mask Mandate; 4 More Kane Deaths, 7,139 New State Cases Over Weekend; J&J Seeks OK For Booster; Biden Coming to Chicago

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: J&J Seeks OK For Booster; Biden Coming to Chicago; 95 School Outbreaks in Michigan. A poll of 1,000 healthcare workers, which was conducted Sept. 2-8 by Morning Consult, showed that 18 percent of medical workers...
KANE COUNTY, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 antiviral pill cut hospitalizations in half, Merck says

Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50 percent in a phase 3 trial, the drugmaker said Oct. 1. Molnupiravir, developed in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was tested in nonhospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at risk for developing severe disease.
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

Merck research shows COVID-19 pill works against variants

(Reuters) – Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, IL
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
County
Kane County, IL
Kane County, IL
Health
Kane County, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
NJBIZ

Merck to seek fed approval for COVID antiviral pill (updated)

Kenilworth-based global drugmaker Merck said it will seek federal approval for a COVID-19 antiviral pill following “compelling results” in trials, the company announced Oct. 1. The drug, known as molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospital or death by roughly 50% for those with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, Merck...
KENILWORTH, NJ
North Denver News

Fauci Calls Merck COVID Pill Data ‘Impressive’

Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team said Friday that recent trials showing the effectiveness of the U.S. drug company Merck’s experimental new COVID-19 pill were certainly good news, but they stressed that vaccines would remain the best way to end the pandemic. During the response team’s virtual briefing,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
newstalk987.com

Merck will Soon Ask for Authorization for its Experimental COVID-19 Pill

Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduces hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with COVID. The company says it will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. Merck's drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. The study results were released by the company and have not been peer reviewed. An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Halloween Guidance Coming Soon; Test Kits Recalled; 1 New Kane Death Brings Total To 862

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: 200,000 COVID Test Kits Recalled; After 6 Months, Pfizer Still 90% Effective Against Severe Illness; J&J Officially Seeks Booster Authorization. Ellume, an Australian company that makes a widely available at-home coronavirus test, has recalled nearly...
KANE COUNTY, IL
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Vax#Fauci Applauds Merck Pill#Some Covid Relief Unspent#Kanevax Org#Covid#Merck#Americans#The New York Times#St Charles#The Daily Herald#The American Rescue Plan#Democrats#Reuters#The Associated Press
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

Who is the authority on COVID boosters? The feds, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan or maybe you.

Who needs a COVID-19 booster shot? Like a choose-your-own-ending book, there is more than one way to read the advice. Federal regulators say older adults and those with underlying health conditions or at risk from their hospital or similar job should get a booster if they initially got the two-dose Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. Maryland’s health officials add anyone who got the ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy