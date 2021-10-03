CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Prep cross-country: Raiders win boys event at Harrier Classic

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrescent Valley High edged South Eugene for the boys team victory on Saturday at the annual Harrier Classic at Bryant Park in Albany. Senior Henry Coughlan led the way for the Raiders, placing third in the varsity boys 5K race with a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 56.16 seconds. Teammates Cade Byer and Kanoa Blake also finished in the top 10. Byer was seventh in 15:11.93 (PR) and Blake was ninth in 15:17.42 (PR).

