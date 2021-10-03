CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABOUT LAST NIGHT: #22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

By JackCondon
collegeandmagnolia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY’all rested yet? Or did you stay up way too late watching Auburn accomplish something monumental and historic and get up too early to scroll Twitter and watch highlights?. Auburn beat LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge last night, the first victory in Death Valley since 1999, when Tommy Tuberville becursed us with cigars and frivolity. After that, Tubs went 0-4 during the rest of his tenure, with two absolute heartbreaking losses. Gene Chizik got beat by a combined 79-20 score in two trips down there, and Gus Malzahn came close a couple times but ultimately also ended up 0-4 in Tiger Stadium.

