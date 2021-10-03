CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye on the Capitol: Congressional votes for Sept. 24-30

By Targeted News Service
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the week’s roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote:. The K–12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917), to establish a K–12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426), to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682), to prohibit the secretary of homeland security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30

