Eye on the Capitol: Congressional votes for Sept. 24-30

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30:. Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote: the K-12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917), to establish a K-12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426), to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682), to prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO