On August 26, 2021 the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium, which banned evictions in counties experiencing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Landlords in metro Atlanta can now proceed with evictions unimpeded by pandemic protections. There is an exception for DeKalb County, which issued an eviction moratorium halting evictions through September. There are 800,000 households that rent in metro Atlanta and while the data is not firm, estimates indicate one-fifth of households could be at risk for eviction.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO