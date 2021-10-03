Judge grants Lady Lake’s request to present oral arguments on apartments

Attorneys for the Town of Lady Lake have won the right to present oral arguments in the legal fight over apartments at town square. The town is a respondent in legal action brought against it by The Villages of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Operating Co. The legal action is a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.