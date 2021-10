SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants won't spend Saturday night celebrating. They'll spend it as the world's biggest Milwaukee Brewers fans. The lineup looked flat throughout Saturday's potential clincher, particularly in the 10th inning, and the Giants fell 3-2 to the San Diego Padres. They had hoped to charge through the front door and clinch the NL West, but they'll now need a Dodgers loss to the Brewers to avoid a stressful final day of the regular season.

