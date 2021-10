No division has been more explosive early in 2021 than the NFC West, with the Rams and Cardinals both opening the year on 3-0 runs with top-flight offenses. The battle between those unbeaten contenders is in full swing, and so far, Kyler Murray and Co. have been the better of the high-flying rivals, with the young quarterback shining both through the air and on the ground to give Arizona 24 points and a two-score lead going into halftime.

