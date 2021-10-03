Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger reaches historic milestone with first-quarter TD pass

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally scored a touchdown on their opening possession on Sunday and it was a historic one.

Ben Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown — the 400th touchdown pass of Roethlisberger’s career.

He joins an exclusive club that consists of just seven other quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers, whom he was facing on Sunday, who tossed two more before the fourth quarter to tie Dan Marino for sixth all time with 420.

Tom Brady is the all-time leader with 591.

The touchdown pass also snapped a 13-game streak in which the Steelers failed to score a touchdown on their opening possession, which had not happened since Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans last year.