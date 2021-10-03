CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets beat Lakers as most stars sit in preseason opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YATs7_0cG3pM2a00
1 of 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other.

Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season.

Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the league’s preseason schedule Sunday, though did so largely without their biggest names in the Nets’ 123-97 victory.

Anthony Davis started for the Lakers and made the first basket of the preseason. But James, Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will all wait at least one more game before getting started.

Brooklyn played without its Big Three, along with starters Blake Griffin and Joe Harris, along with newcomers Patty Mills and James Johnson.

Davis played the first quarter and scored six points.

LaMarcus Aldridge started for the Nets after rejoining the team following his retirement last season after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. He scored six points in 15 minutes.

Rookie Cam Thomas led the Nets with 21 points. Bruce Brown added 12 and veteran Paul Millsap, who joined the team in the offseason, had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Malik Monk scored 15 points in his first game with the Lakers. Brooklyn outscored Los Angeles 39-16 in the fourth quarter.

The collection of names have made both teams among the favorites for the NBA title. They are scheduled to meet again on the same Staples Center floor as the highlight of the Christmas schedule and will be on national TV plenty of times.

Both had disappointing postseasons while battling injuries. The Nets were beaten by eventual champion Milwaukee in the second round with Irving sidelined and Harden still hobbled by a hamstring injury that had cost him a couple games in the series. The Lakers fell in the first round to Phoenix with Davis making it through just five minutes of the clincher after missing all of Game 5 with a groin injury.

That likely factored into Nets coach Steve Nash and the Lakers’ Frank Vogel — whose team was playing in the NBA Finals just a year ago at this time — deciding to wait a bit longer to play their top players after training camps only opened Tuesday.

Most teams will begin Monday on a nine-game night.

Nash said after the game he had no update on Irving’s status when the Nets return to Brooklyn for practice this week. Players much be vaccinated to play or practice in New York and Irving didn’t join his teammates at Barclays Center for media day on Monday before they flew to San Diego for training camp. He appeared by Zoom and asked for privacy when asked about his vaccination status.

Dwight Howard, who played on the Lakers’ 2020 champions and has returned to Los Angeles after playing last season for Philadelphia, had an eventful afternoon. He had 11 points, six rebounds, a technical foul and a flagrant foul before fouling out in 13 minutes. He shot a free throw after picking up his sixth foul before referees corrected the error and took the point off the board.

___

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers#James Westbrook
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy