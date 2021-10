It’s not commonplace for players to hit above .290 for three consecutive seasons. Not in this current era where the quality of pitching has never been better. From 2017 to 2019, Yuli Gurriel was one of a handful of hitters who produced a batting average of at least .290 each year. Entering his age-36 season in 2020, the expectation was he’d continue to hit. And then he didn’t.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO