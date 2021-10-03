CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans: Looking ahead to Patriots

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the New England Patriots:. 1. It’s hard to believe, but the Texans have defeated the Patriots in each of the last two seasons – both at NRG Stadium. With Deshaun Watson igniting the victories, the Texans won 27-20 in 2020 and 28-22 in 2019. Watson beat Cam Newton last year and Tom Brady the year before. The Texans are 3-10 against the Patriots, including a pair of playoff losses at Gillette Stadium. What a difference a year has made. Brady is playing for Tampa, and Newton is out of football after being released during preseason. Watson is inactive for every game until the Texans trade him. Both teams are going with rookie quarterbacks – Davis Mills for the Texans and Mac Jones for the Patriots.

