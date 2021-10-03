CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire Prevention Week: learning the sounds of fire safety

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree loud beeps for a smoke alarm, mean smoke or fire. These sounds are what Massachusetts fire departments want you to know to prevent fire injuries and deaths.

State
Massachusetts State
