Moments of humour and joy are part and parcel of any Olympic Games so on World Smile Day. Olympics.com features six of those light-hearted times from Winter Olympics gone by. David Wise had just won his second consecutive gold in men's halfpipe, this time at PyeongChang 2018, when his three-year-old son, Malachi decided to join him on the podium. It wasn’t long before David’s wife Alexandra joined in, along with six-year-old daughter Nayeli, making it quite the unique family photo.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO