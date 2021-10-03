CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers 5, White Sox 2: Late rally ends the 2021 season on a high note

Cover picture for the articleOn a rainy Sunday afternoon in Chicago, the Detroit Tigers mustered a late rally to pull away from their AL Central foe and end the 2021 season with a 5-2 victory. The Tigers wrapped up their year by playing all the young’uns. Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop, and Jeimer Candelario all got the day off and spent the game cheering on their younger, or less established, teammates from the dugout. The tarp was on prior to the game, and there was plenty of rain in Chicagoland, but for the most part it was never more than a brief drizzle during the game.

