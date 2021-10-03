CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

OU football: ESPN's College GameDay headed to 2021 Red River Showdown between Sooners, Texas

By Mason Young, sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN's College GameDay is headed to Dallas for Oklahoma's 2021 Red River Showdown matchup against Texas next Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a Sunday morning announcement. Host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit will preview an OU game for the first time since Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020 in Norman. Lured by the pageantry of OU-Texas, they chose to attend the Red River Showdown despite a looming Top 5 matchup between Penn State and Iowa next weekend.

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Person
David Pollack
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Rece Davis
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy