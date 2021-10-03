OU football: ESPN's College GameDay headed to 2021 Red River Showdown between Sooners, Texas
ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Dallas for Oklahoma's 2021 Red River Showdown matchup against Texas next Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a Sunday morning announcement. Host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit will preview an OU game for the first time since Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, 2020 in Norman. Lured by the pageantry of OU-Texas, they chose to attend the Red River Showdown despite a looming Top 5 matchup between Penn State and Iowa next weekend.www.oudaily.com
