Giants pitcher Logan Webb hits first - and potentially historic - homer in NL West-clinching finale

By Alex Shultz
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had a strong performance at the mound on Sunday, allowing six hits over seven innings in an 11-4 victory against the San Diego Padres. Webb was frankly even better than the stats might show — three of the hits he allowed were in the eighth inning, when the game was well out of reach and the Giants were close to securing their first NL West title in nine years.

