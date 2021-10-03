CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Former Student Dexter Kelsey Charged In Texas School Shooting That Injured Principal

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former student at a public charter school in Texas has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said.

Dexter Kelsey, 25, confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, Houston police said.

According to officials, the school principal, Eric Espinosa, 36, was treated at a hospital and later released. No students were hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USnfd_0cG3o2Dq00
(credit: Houston Police Department)

On Sunday, Kelsey’s bond was set at $5.25 million. Harris County Hearing Officer Cheryl Diggs said Kelsey told investigators he’d planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Kelsey remained in jail Sunday. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police said Kelsey fired at the school’s glass entry door with a rifle to gain entry.

Espinosa, who was trying to alert teachers and students to the shooter, was struck in the lower back by one of the bullets, police said.

As Espinosa helped students and teachers flee the school, officers arrived and arrested Kelsey.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary serves students in sixth through 12th grades. Court records say Kelsey graduated from the school in 2017.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 93

Mad Max
5d ago

Give him a lifetime sentence like the rest of the White School, Store's, Movie's, Concert, Dance places and Playground shooter.

Reply(21)
15
Hoppy100
5d ago

Wait! Black people always say black people don't commit these kind of crimes! im confused.... There's GOT to be a mistake....

Reply(4)
4
Bobbi Klein
5d ago

Oh Gee Dexter. I see blm running to get you out of jail. One of hilter biden's chosen one's

Reply(17)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Students Who Forced Plano Teen To Drink Urine At Sleepover Face Misdemeanor Assault Charges

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a former Plano ISD student says two of the students who forced her son to drink urine at a sleepover last February will be facing charges. For more than seven months they’ve been waiting for criminal charges. Summer Smith’s son, SeMarion Humphrey, 13 at the time, attended Haggard Middle School. SeMarion Humphrey (Credit: CBS 11 News) Smith says one of Humphrey’s classmates befriended him a month prior to get him to attend with the intention of bullying and assaulting him and that that night he was also shot with BBs while asleep then called racial slurs. “It has...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD Band Director Charged With Indecency With A Child

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Keller ISD band director was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of indecency with a child. Jedidiah William Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student last month at Bear Creek Intermediate School. The district identified Maus as a band director at both...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police, Mansfield ISD Review Security And Response Day After Timberview High Shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked with Mansfield ISD Wednesday, Oct. 6 to quickly lock down Timberview High School, sweep the campus, and reunite students with their families. It’s a scenario both schools and police departments train for often. “When you have an active shooter call at any of our schools, you’re going to have all the police departments respond,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye with the Arlington Police Department. Even though this didn’t turn out to be a true active shooter situation, Kolbye says it’s clear all their practice paid off. “I think there were a lot of good things...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Police: Husband Of Murdered Texas Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Shoots Himself Before Arrest

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police say the husband of a social media influencer whose body was found along a Texas highway in 2020 took his own life. Officials in Houston confirmed on October 6 that Thomas Sharkey committed suicide when authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in connection with the death of his wife, Alexis Leigh Robinault Sharkey, who used the name “Alexis Sharkey” on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

1 Of 4 Timberview HS Shooting Victims Critical, Suspect Timothy Simpkins In Custody

UPDATE: No Classes Thursday At Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High In Wake Of School Shooting ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation Wednesday morning, Oct. 6 and suspected teenage gunman is in custody. Police searched for hours to find 18-year-old suspect Timothy George Simpkins. Timothy George Simpkins mugshot (Arlington PD) During an afternoon news conference police said he was at an Arlington police station, where detectives were speaking with him. The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $25,000 for each count. Arlington...
MANSFIELD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Charter Schools#School Principal#Texas School#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
CBS DFW

‘Danger Was Quickly Contained’ Mansfield ISD Superintendent Says In New Video

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The influx of panicked parents trying to contact their children during the Oct. 6 shooting at Timberview High School overloaded cell towers, stopping calls from going through. This created more anxiety for both parents and students. “Today could have ended so much differently than what it did,” mom Stephanie Wade told CBS 11 News. “When you wake up in the morning you think it’s going to be one way it ends up being a completely different way. You never know when it’s going to be your last day. So I’m very thankful to have my daughter with...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Released From Tarrant County Jail

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Alleged Timberview High School shooter Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County Jail after posting bond. The shooting occurred Wednesday, October 6. Simpkins emerged from the building wearing a blue shirt and cap and quickly left the area. #breaking #SchoolShooting @mansfieldisd accused Timothy Simpkins posting bond pic.twitter.com/KxqANyzy1w — STEVE PICKETT (@STEVEPICK11) October 7, 2021 Earlier, county records showed Simpkins was transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. ‘Mom, This Is Not A Drill, I Love You’: Parents Share Texts From...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
CBS DFW

$10,000 Reward Offered After Theft At Krum Gun Range

KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information that could identify the man accused of stealing 21 guns from a Denton County gun range early Tuesday morning. The reward by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denton County Sheriff’s Department,...
KRUM, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Who Killed 18-Year-Old Kendrick Johnson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a Black male suspect who witnesses said shot and killed Kendrick Johnson, 18, on Oct. 6. Officers found Johnson just before 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Denley Drive. He was lying on the sidewalk and had been shot numerous times. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he died. According to witnesses, the man who shot him fled the scene as a front seat passenger of a red or maroon sedan. The circumstances and motives for this case are currently unknown. This is an ongoing investigation. The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this murder investigation to contact Detective Brewster Billings, #7626, at 214-671-3083 or at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lubbock Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Combined 106 Years In Federal Prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dozen Lubbock drug traffickers were sentenced to a combined 106 years in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The defendants were arrested during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Operation Los Perros De Nieve (“Operation Snow Dogs”), which also resulted in the seizure of multiple kilograms of cocaine, more than a dozen firearms, and roughly $80,000 cash from drug dealers in Lubbock. The last of 12 in-custody defendants, Ruben Alejandro Rodriguez-Parada, was sentenced yesterday to almost four years in federal prison. A 13th charged defendant remains a fugitive. According to court documents,...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Police Investigating After Tony McIntosh Shot, Killed In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking anyone who may know something about the fatal shooting of Tony McIntosh on Oct. 6 to contact them. The 42-year-old was shot in the 5000 block of Haverwood Ln. and later died at the hospital. Police said the suspect and motive surrounding his death are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff’s Investigators Charge Hubert Gerald Tutwiler Following Burglary Investigation

MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have charged Hubert Gerald Tutwiler of Mineral Wells following a burglary investigation. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident was reported Oct. 3, 2021, in the 10000 block of Mineral Wells Highway. Homeowners reported that the 39-year-old entered their home and stole several items including an ornate glass egg, numerous western trophy belt buckles, .22 revolver handgun, cancelled checks, a customized cake serving set, dream catchers, a James Avery bookmark and a smartphone. The homeowners also reported they received a notification that the stolen phone was activated without their permission.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

University Park Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect In Murder Of Marc Anthony Montes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University Park Police Department has identified the 39-year-old victim of a fatal shooting found in the street on Lovers Lane near the Shell Gas Station on October 5 as Marc Anthony Montes. UPPD detectives arrested a juvenile suspect Wednesday, Oct. 6 they say is responsible for Montes’ murder. The suspect truck is believed to be a 2004 to 2006 F-150. Two-toned and champagne in color, it is equipped with running boards, bed cover and tinted windows. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Department’s the non-emergency number – 214-363-3000. (credit: University Park Police Dept.) Police...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy