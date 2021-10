Several world leaders have denied any wrongdoing after a huge leak of documents revealed the secret financial dealings of the global elite.The Pandora Papers investigation, which involved a consortium of some 600 journalists from a variety of global media outlets, is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the globe.Among those named in the files are associates of Russian president Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah of Jordan, and Czech prime minister Andrej Babis. All three have issued statements claiming they have done nothing wrong. “For now it is just not clear what...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO