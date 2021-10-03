CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem community celebrates National Manufacturing Day at area facilities

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtBJg_0cG3ngHk00

Glenmont -National Manufacturing Day was Friday, Oct. 1 and it was opportunity for industry and manufacturers to educate and raise awareness about the wide range of careers that are available now and in the future.

The Capital Region Center for Economic Growth provides overviews of the industries right in our area and how they contribute to the national and global economy.

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce organized tours at three member businesses on Friday with students, educators and local leaders. Digifabshop, Owens Corning and SABIC for opened their doors and provided the tours.

More than 4 million manufacturing jobs will be needed over the next 10 years. All skill types will be in demand and well rewarded.

Below is a gallery from the tour of the Digifabshop facility at the Port of Albany. To see the photos click here if using a news app or click on a photo below to swipe through.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Guilderland voters approve $21.8M capital improvement prop

GUILDERLAND — School district residents approved a $21.8 million proposed capital project on Thursday, Oct. 7; welcoming several improvements throughout the district’s seven school buildings, including a new synthetic athletic field. Voters passed the item by a nearly two-thirds majority, contrasting against a similar measure three years ago when residents rejected a $42.7 million proposal […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Harvest Fest at The Crossings in Colonie

COLONIE — After COVID canceled the annual fall event last year, the town hosted Harvest Fest at The Crossings on Sunday, Oct. 3. “Harvest Fest is one of the town’s most popular and well-attended events, and I want to thank each of our corporate sponsors for their generous support,” said Colonie Supervisor Paula A. Mahan. […]
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Albany, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Government
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Chalk the Walk art contest along the Rail Trail

DELMAR — The annual Chalk the Walk art contest was hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy and the Art on the Rail Trail Committee on Saturday, Oct. 2. Seasoned and burgeoning artists alike purchased a 3-foot by 3-foot square on the Rail Trail behind the Stewart’s Shop and the Veteran’s Memorial on Delaware Avenue […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County one of three from Capital District named a Climate Smart Community

ALBANY — County Executive Daniel McCoy celebrated the County’s achievement of being officially certified as a “Climate Smart Community,” as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities Program on Sunday, Sept. 26. These municipalities are those that take meaningful action to prevent and prepare for climate change. For the latest round of designations announced […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

New office building proposed for Riverhill Center on Route 7

COLONIE —A plan to demolish a one-story office building at 1201 Troy Schenectady Road and build a 107,000-square-foot, four story office building was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The 16-acre parcel, called Riverhill Center, is comprised of three buildings, 1201, 1203 and 1205 and is zoned...
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Public benefit for CSSC new building would be $176,000

COLONIE — The public benefit proposed for allowing a modification to an existing Planned Development District necessary to construct a 99-unit, three-story senior housing building where the Elks Lodge now stands off Watervliet Shaker Road is $176,700. That number was determined by charging $1,860 per unit. Colonie Senior Services Center,...
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethlehem Community#Sabic
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Town Board approves application to secure funding for a pedestrian-friendly Cherry Ave

SLINGERLANDS — A motion to approve the application to secure funding from the New York State Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvements for the Cherry Avenue Extension Multi-use Path Project was offered and approved. This project includes the construction of a 10 feet wide...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Cardona’s cuts the sub in Latham

LATHAM — Cardona’s Market, a three-generation, family-owned, Italian specialty market and caterer for more than 75 years, will bring its Italian products, scratch cooking and fresh-from-the-kitchen dishes to its new store at 9 Cobbee Road, the former Roma Foods Importing Company. The Latham market will feature Cardona’s hot table, offering more than a dozen dishes which rotate […]
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie still on fiscal stress list

COLONIE — For the fourth consecutive year, the town is listed as susceptible to fiscal stress by the Office of the New York State Comptroller. When the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System was implemented in 2013, the town was classified as under significant fiscal stress. It was upgraded to “moderate fiscal stress” a year later and stayed in that category until 2016 when it was upgraded to susceptible. In 2020, the economic data the comptroller’s office analyzed for the latest report, the town was closing in on the numbers needed from being off the list, said Acting Comptroller Chris Kelsey.
COLONIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Spotlight News

DISCOVER MENANDS: Village leads the Capital Region in population growth

By DANIELLE SANZONE news@spotlightnews.com MENANDS – There must be something in the water in the Capital Region’s Hudson Valley area with double digit population growth in multiple communities either bordering or near the Hudson River. Green Island and Cohoes’ populations, for example, both grew 12 percent from 2010 to 2020. But the largest increase in […]
MENANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central tops Niche.com’s 2022 Best School Districts ranking

DELMAR — A national ranking and review website has named Bethlehem Central No. 1 among area school districts in its annual best districts rating. Niche.com ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents. In its 2022 Best School Districts ranking, Bethlehem Central topped the list of 32 Captial District school districts.
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: St Thomas the Apostle picnic at Elm Ave Park

DELMAR – The St. Thomas the Apostle hosted its annual picnic on Sept. 12 at Elm Avenue Park. The day included refreshments, pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce house, games and raffles. Photos by Tom Heffernan Sr. Click on a photo below and scroll through the rest.  If you are viewing in a news App […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

A corner of concern – Town will study traffic for a proposed Chick-fil-A near Latham Farms

COLONIE — Traffic at the already congested stretch of Troy-Schenectady Road that includes the Northway ramps and the entrance to Latham Farms was the “overriding concern” to Planning Board members regarding a proposal to demolish the former Brick House restaurant and build a Chick-fil-A. “The way I see it there are site plan issues that are raised and then there is traffic which is the overriding issue. I don’t want to say they are separate, they are integrated but traffic is its own issue,” said Planning Board Chairman Peter Stuto. “We are already having problems at that intersection.”
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

PHOTOS: Ceremonies commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

A number of ceremonies were held around the Capital District on Saturday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. At the Albany International Airport, representatives from American Airlines laid a wreath at the monument outside the main terminal. The CBA honor guard presented the colors […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Albany Jazz Festival 2021

ALBANY — The Albany Jazz Festival served as the setting for a lot more than just music on what was the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On Saturday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan was joined by other local dignitaries, veterans of the 369th Infantry Regiment, to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Old Fashioned Sunday at the Pruyn House

COLONIE — The Friends of the Pruyn House celebrated its 37th anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on Sunday, Sept. 12. “It’s going well,” said President of the Friends of the Pruyn House Nancy O’Connor. “We have a few more families than last year, and a we have lot of vendors and the bands are here […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
832
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy