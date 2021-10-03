Bethlehem community celebrates National Manufacturing Day at area facilities

Glenmont -National Manufacturing Day was Friday, Oct. 1 and it was opportunity for industry and manufacturers to educate and raise awareness about the wide range of careers that are available now and in the future.

The Capital Region Center for Economic Growth provides overviews of the industries right in our area and how they contribute to the national and global economy.

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce organized tours at three member businesses on Friday with students, educators and local leaders. Digifabshop, Owens Corning and SABIC for opened their doors and provided the tours.

More than 4 million manufacturing jobs will be needed over the next 10 years. All skill types will be in demand and well rewarded.

Below is a gallery from the tour of the Digifabshop facility at the Port of Albany. To see the photos click here if using a news app or click on a photo below to swipe through.