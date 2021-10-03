Progressives finally have power in Washington
If you want an example of how Washington’s balance of power has shifted in the past 10 years, look at the campaign fliers of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Her recent mailers to voters, reports NBC News, boast that she’s “independent” and “bipartisan.” The mailers share an Associated Press headline comparing Sinema to the late former senator John McCain and tout the bipartisan infrastructure deal she helped negotiate. But they don’t mention any part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that she is blocking from becoming law.www.washingtonpost.com
