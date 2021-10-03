CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

By Associated Press
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in a game that was halted after seven innings by rain. Tommy Edman...

www.wndu.com

