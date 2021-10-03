One-on-One English Education Platforms

Project management tools are supposed to make our professional lives more organized, efficient, and ultimately easier. However, organizations face challenges related to adoption, onboarding, and differing preferences across different teams that often create siloed and disparate systems that are not in the interest of collaboration in an organization. Height is an all-in-one flexible project management tool that’s designed to work for the entire company. The one solution, offers configurable building blocks, allowing teams to implement any type of workflow they prefer, whether it’s tasks for engineers or calendars for sales. The blocks serve as a powerful growth agent providing the organization with the confidence that they will be able to scale without having to worry about introducing a new project management solution down the road. Height is largely based on already familiar tools like spreadsheets and chat, resulting in a quick learning curve for organizations and employees to get set up. Key integrations with commonly-used platforms like GitHub, Figma, and Zendesk ensure that organizations are not adopting another disparate tool that employees need to pay attention to but rather able to leverage Height as a true organizational-wide collaboration tool.

