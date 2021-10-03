CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAELER: Could We See AEW Women's Tag Team Titles In The Near Future?

By Taeler Hendrix
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago

As you all have heard me discuss on multiple occasions and to great detail I have been patiently awaiting the full-fledged in ring return of Anna Jay to AEW. And through her return I've also been putting the proverbial pen to paper for Fightful.com in regard to my views on AEW Women's Tag Team Titles potential. As of now the Women's Division has only one title, The AEW Women's World Title currently held by The Doctor herself, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. In my opinion, as a woman in wrestling, there's a huge missed opportunity here and AEW's Women's Division certainly has the depth, talent, means, and passion to really create something special within a tag team division for the women in AEW and the AEW fans!

www.fightful.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
