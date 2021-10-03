CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Porchfest returns to Joplin’s North Heights neighborhood

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOPLIN, Mo. – Porchfest is back in the North Heights neighborhood in Joplin’s Historic Murphysburg District. Porchfest of course, isn’t a celebration of porches, rather, a celebration *from* porches. There were artisans, food trucks, and, the best part of all, a number of bands scheduled to perform. Bands setup on porches through the neighborhood offering a walking concert for those in attendance. Porchfest was started in 2017.

