In November 2020, the Town Council of Springerville, an Arizona town located in Apache County near the New Mexico border, voted to rezone some property near its airport. A pair of land parcels previously designated as light industrial were approved for industrial use, and a conditional use permit was issued for a “medical marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and infusion facility." The changes were intended to pave the way for a company called White Mountains Flower, LLC, to build a 50,000-square-foot greenhouse and an 8,000-square-foot building on 19.5 acres of land.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO