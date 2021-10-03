Iowa Cubs Wrap: October 3

Today’s song stuck in the head is ‘Stand By Me,’ but I *KNOW* I haven’t actually heard it any time recently. So how did that one get in there? Did I hear it and purge that part from my brain, and thus I’m just wrong about not hearing it (despite being super confident)? Did some line in the song pop into my head for other external reasons and then I started mentally singing that line? Or was it truly just a spontaneous burst in my mind, for no traceable reason at all?

