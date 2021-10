This year’s senior class for Rifle High School softball saw both sides of the spectrum of upper-class leadership in its time. In 2018, the Bears had what then-freshman Emma Poole called a “toxic environment.” They still went a dominant 17-8, but it didn’t hold a candle to what was to come in 2019, when they went 20-7 in what coach Troy Phillips called the best year in program history.The team played better, but more importantly had much stronger chemistry.

RIFLE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO