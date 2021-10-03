Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases "Celebration of Gaming" During Final Reveal
On Tuesday October 5th, Nintendo will reveal the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. The company is being understandably tight-lipped about which character will finish out the game's roster, but director Masahiro Sakurai dropped an interesting hint in a new Tweet today. The director once again provided details about when the video will drop, while referring to it as "one last celebration of gaming." Sakurai has often looked at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as his way of celebrating video games in general, as its roster reflects some of the biggest characters in the medium.comicbook.com
