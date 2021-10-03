Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases "Celebration of Gaming" During Final Reveal

Masahiro Sakurai really outdid himself with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, giving fans of the series everything they could want and more. It’d be easy to take Super Smash Bros. to task for having changed so little since its debut three console generations ago, but putting aside the problematic online mode, Smash Ultimate delivers more fighters, more stages, more songs, more moves, more modes, more everything! There is a laundry list of things to love about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and topping the list is the game’s confidence, which allows it to cater to anyone who might be interested in duking it out with Nintendo’s beloved character roster.

