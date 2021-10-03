CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases "Celebration of Gaming" During Final Reveal

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday October 5th, Nintendo will reveal the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. The company is being understandably tight-lipped about which character will finish out the game's roster, but director Masahiro Sakurai dropped an interesting hint in a new Tweet today. The director once again provided details about when the video will drop, while referring to it as "one last celebration of gaming." Sakurai has often looked at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as his way of celebrating video games in general, as its roster reflects some of the biggest characters in the medium.

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leak Potentially Confirms Sora as Final DLC Fighter

A recent leak associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may have just confirmed that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series is poised to be the game's final DLC fighter. While this leak in question that points back to Sora's addition in Smash Bros. Ultimate cannot be verified directly, the way in which it lines up with Nintendo's forthcoming stream in early October which will reveal the last DLC character is almost too on the nose.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over New Grand Theft Auto Announcement

Over on Twitter, Grand Theft Auto fans are starting to lose their minds. It seems every few weeks, without fail, "GTA 6" is trending on Twitter and it's never because of actual GTA 6 news. Today, GTA 6 has been trending all day, and once again it's not because of anything involving GTA 6. Rather, it's because of the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Smash Ultimate leak reveals Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as final DLC fighter

A Smash Ultimate leak that’s suddenly getting a lot more attention could point to Kingdom Hearts’ protagonist Sora being the final DLC fighter coming to the game. The final Super Smash Bros Ultimate reveal is coming up on October 5, and a leak that correctly predicted the date could very well also reveal the next DLC fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Will the Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter be Revealed?

When will the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter be revealed?. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an enormous cast of playable characters. In fact, every character from every previous Super Smash Bros game was included in Ultimate's cast at launch. However, since then there have been additional characters released that raised the cast's total to 81 playable characters. The next fighter released will be the last addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
heypoorplayer.com

Sora Is Finally Here, Closes Out Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC

Nintendo spent the last few years building the ultimate roster for Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Today though, they announced the final character to join the game. In a throwback video aping the style of the game’s original reveal trailer, it was revealed that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series will join the roster on October 18th. Smash DLC characters are available for $5.99, or you can grab Sora as part of the second Fighters Pass for $29.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

"Smash Bros. Ultimate" to announce its final fighter Tuesday

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"'s last fighter is being announced Tuesday, bringing the game's whopping 82-character cast to a close. Why it matters: The final fighter, which will be added via DLC, signals a possible end to more than just the game's roster. "Smash Bros. Ultimate" launched in 2018 to critical...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The final Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character is a fitting, if uninspired end

The final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been revealed – and it's none other than Sora, from the Kingdom Hearts games from Disney and Square Enix. There was plenty of speculation and expectation in the run-up to the announcement, with the usual names of Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief, and DoomGuy – even Waluigi – being posited as the next and final Smash Bros DLC character.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Teases#Nintendo Switch#Dlc#Crash Bandicoot
goombastomp.com

Who’s the Final Challenger in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Masahiro Sakurai really outdid himself with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, giving fans of the series everything they could want and more. It’d be easy to take Super Smash Bros. to task for having changed so little since its debut three console generations ago, but putting aside the problematic online mode, Smash Ultimate delivers more fighters, more stages, more songs, more moves, more modes, more everything! There is a laundry list of things to love about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and topping the list is the game’s confidence, which allows it to cater to anyone who might be interested in duking it out with Nintendo’s beloved character roster.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character is Sora from Kingdom Hearts

One of the most requested characters, Sora will arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Back in February of last year, rumors stated Nintendo wanted to add Sora as a character to the game, but the request was denied by Disney Japan. So either the rumor wasn't true or Nintendo and Disney worked something out. Game director Masahiro Sakurai said during today's stream it took a bit of work and time to include him, more so than other fighters, so maybe the rumor was true after all.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Our totally legit final character predictions for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It’s been an incredible shared journey across the past three years, but major Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update news is about to come to its dramatic conclusion tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. That means it’s time for last-second final character predictions ahead of Masahiro Sakurai’s final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showcase. Nintendo has made the rare decision to really hype up this event, encouraging you to “let your imagination run wild,” and Sakurai encourages anyone vaguely interested in video games to watch. Well, our imaginations are awfully big, so here are our totally legit, can’t-possibly-be-wrong predictions for the final Smash character.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Smash Bros. Ultimate Mii Fighter costume reveals include Doom Slayer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the latest set of Mii Fighter costumes during a presentation today, including Octoling (Wig) and Judd (Hat) from Splatoon and Doom Slayer (Gunner) from Doom. This will be the last batch added to the game. Many games and franchises have been represented...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
hypefresh.co

Smash Bros: Nintendo Reveals final character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming to a close as the final character has been revealed. On Tuesday, October 5th, Nintendo released a video presentation revealing the final character to appear on Smash Bros Ultimate. During the video presentation, Masahiro Sakurai, announced Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Furthermore, Nintendo did not delay in showing all that the new opponent could do showcasing the playability and moveset of the character.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Random: The Internet Reacts To Sora’s Reveal For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A few hours ago, Nintendo revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts would be the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As he turned out to be the most requested fighter from the 2004 Smash Ballot, it probably comes as no surprise that many fans were absolutely floored by the reveal. Although his inclusion had been rumored strongly in the past few days, this did not make the reactions any less intense, as seen in the following compilations from Kingdom Reactions:
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

All 12 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveals ranked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s final fighter has been revealed. Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be the last fighter in the game’s roster, putting years of speculation to bed. It’s a real “end of an era moment,” as it’s unclear when — or if — we’ll get another Super Smash Bros. game. It could be another five to 10 years before we see a new character announcement trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5's Big New Feature Is Getting Slammed by PlayStation Fans

A recent PS5 update added a big new feature to the console, a feature that many PlayStation fans will remember was promised for the PS4, but never came to fruition. The feature, dubbed Game Trials, was added last week, and right now it allows PS5 users to demo two PlayStation Studios' games: Death Stranding and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. At the moment, it's unclear what the future holds for the feature and whether or not it will be expanded upon. That said, if it's going to stick around, let alone be expanded upon, Sony may want to tweak it.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

FIFA video game maker mulls rename

US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday. EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993. The division said in a statement that it was  "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games." "We're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world," the company said.
FIFA
ComicBook

GTA Online May Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite GTA 4 Character

Rockstar Games may be bringing back a fan-favorite Grand Theft Auto character from GTA 4 via GTA Online and a future update to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. The origins of the speculation can be traced back to August, when Rockstar Games insider and dataminer, Tez2, relayed word that Rockstar Games had new and unused "variables that provide functionality for Nightclubs to work within a mission environment like contracts" in the files of GTA Online. In other words, Rockstar Games was working on adding content involving Nightclubs.
VIDEO GAMES

