Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson react to missed chances, final result in Jets' first win of 2021

WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago
The Jets didn’t hold a lead for a single second in their first 3 ½ games this season – but when Michael Carter scampered into the end zone with just under five minutes left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game to make it 9-7, rookie Jets QB Zach Wilson felt a huge weight lifted off his back.

“I felt a lot of tension fall off everybody. That was finally like, ‘okay, we’re doing what we know we can do now,’” Wilson said after the game. “The guys were playing looser, and it was exciting going into a situation like that in the end. I felt like there was a lot of confidence in the huddle, I was a lot more confident, and the big word of the week was trusting each other.”

The Jets took their first lead of 2021 late in the third, but yielded it right back. What was a 10-9 game when Matt Ammendola hit a field goal in the final minute of the third went to 24-24 at the end of regulation, forcing Gang Green to go to OT to try to secure their first win.

They had a huge chance, though, to not get there – but Wilson missed Corey Davis on a third-and-10 with 2:25 left, in a spot where a first down would’ve ended the game because Tennessee was out of timeouts.

The Titans got the punt, drove down, and tied it up with 16 seconds left, leaving Wilson and Saleh to wonder what if.

“We got the look, and he was making that throw all game. And that’s one of those where the game is over right there if he gets it, we’re taking three knees and it’s over,” Saleh said. “But we talked about it, those are the things he’s going to get better at, and take home with him, making those throws to put a dagger in the game.”

“I was beating myself up on that last drive, but I had a couple chances to end it, and I have to do that,” Wilson added. “I’m excited to learn from that; we had a lot of awesome plays, but the NFL is hard, and it comes down to you having to win in crunch time. I’m excited, but at the same time beating myself up.”

In the end, Wilson credited the Jets’ defense holding Tennessee to a last-second field goal attempt in OT, which they missed, and was happy Gang Green was able to

“I am having fun, but it’s an interesting fun though,” the QB smiled. “It’s a roller-coaster game for sure, emotions up and down, but we came through in clutch moments and I’m glad we could learn from a win. It’s the best way to do it.”

And Saleh is glad that Wilson, who had 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, was able to keep the game rolling.

“When he was rolling the way he was, it was very easy for Mike (LaFleur) to call the game and put it in his hands,” Saleh said. “He was making good decisions – even with the interception, unfortunately Corey falls down and it ends the way it does – but I thought he was awesome.”

Now, however, as much as can be gleaned from a loss, Saleh will see what his No. 2 overall pick does coming out of a win, especially ahead of a game in London against a reeling Falcons team.

“We’ll see right? There’s going to be a lot of things he’ll have to take from this, but just as losing a game doesn’t define you, neither does winning,” Saleh said. “You have to stack up great days and continue to get better. We have a good opponent coming up in London, and we have to find ways to get better and not read our press clippings.”

