Rafael Devers sends Red Sox to the postseason

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago
Rafael Devers put the Red Sox on his back, and they now they are riding him all the way to the postseason.

Devers clubbed two home runs Sunday in Game 162 against the Nationals, with the second breaking a 5-5 deadlock in the ninth inning.

The 447-foot, two-run homer paved the way for a 7-5 Red Sox win, allowing them to lock in a date with the Yankees in the American League Wild Card game, Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Devers' blast, which followed up his solo blast in the fourth inning, helped the Red Sox complete their comeback from a 5-1 deficit. It also came just moments after the Yankees clinched their own berth in the postseason with a walk-off, 2-1 win over the Rays.

The other key hit for the Red Sox came from Alex Verdugo, who doubled in a pair with a seventh-inning double, tying things up at 5-5.

Starter Chris Sale only managed to go 2 1/3 innings, giving up a pair of runs while throwing 62 pitches. Garrett Richards succumbed to the biggest Nationals' inning three runs in the fifth inning.

But the combination of Martin Perez, Garrett Whitlock, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta managed to shut the Nationals down for the final four frames to secure the win.

GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
FanSided

Rafael Devers’ lame postgame comments should fuel Yankees to beat Red Sox

Here we go. New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox. AL Wild Card Game. At Fenway Park. Tuesday night. The Rivalry makes it to October yet again. The one could’ve been at Yankee Stadium had the Bombers not botched their season-ending series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but they ended up getting the job done by going 6-3 in their final nine games against playoff teams. We’ll take it.
MLB
Garrett Richards
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Starter Chris Sale
NESN

Alex Cora Shuts Down Rafael Devers’ Injury Speculation After ALDS Loss

The Boston Red Sox offense couldn’t capitalize Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, falling 5-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The group had nine hits to Tampa Bay’s six, but were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men players on base.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: A red-hot Rafael Devers could spell trouble for Yankees

The Red Sox consider themselves a team that plays beyond the sum of its parts. One day, Kiké Hernández might be the hero. The next it's Hunter Renfroe. One day, Nick Pivetta goes six strong innings. The next, five relievers gut out seven frames. Piece those fractional moments together, and here come the playoffs.
MLB
FanSided

Final Red Sox game of the regular season another blow to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies cemented a full decade without postseason play before their final game of 2021, but were dealt two final blows on the last day of the season. First, they lost Game 162 to the Miami Marlins, who finished the season fourth in the NL East, with a 67-95 record. It is largely thanks to the Phillies’ struggles in Miami that the Marlins avoided a 100-loss season.
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Washington Post

On a wild day in MLB, the Yankees and Red Sox survive a chaotic storm

The hours before the 162nd games of the Major League Baseball season passed in a state of relative calm at Nationals Park. The Boston Red Sox spent time in the clubhouse or in the cage, not taking frantic batting practice on the field or sneaking in a few last-minute groundballs. They soon would be trying to clinch a berth in the American League wild-card game — or, more accurately, trying to avoid the vast inconvenience of having to play a tiebreaker to get there — by beating the Washington Nationals. But after 161 games, there was no point in cramming.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Rafael Devers injury clearly impacting him in Rays’ series

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers didn’t look the same in the ALDS. It turns out he’s dealing with an injury, which he suffered in the Wild Card game. Devers is dealing with some forearm discomfort based on an injury suffered in the Wild Card game. The slugger didn’t look comfortable at the plate whatsoever, often wincing while he swung the bat.
MLB
Times Leader

Red Sox 7, Nationals 5: Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

WASHINGTON — Rafael Devers and the rest of the Boston Red Sox knew going into the regular season’s final day that they were in a win-and-in scenario for the playoffs. That didn’t make Devers nervous Sunday, even after his club fell behind against the Washington Nationals — and it didn’t stop Boston manager Alex Cora from keeping an eye on the other relevant games.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule as Yankees, Red Sox clinch final spots

The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason field is set. This year's playoffs mark a return to some sense of normalcy for the sport. Gone are the neutral sites, the fanless games, and the 16-team format; the concepts of home-field advantage and sellouts are back, and so is the 10-team field. For a reminder on how the rounds typically work, here's a quick refresher:
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

