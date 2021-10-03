CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots inactives: Trent Brown to miss 3rd straight game

 5 days ago
FOXBOROUGH -- The following Patriots players are inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers: cornerback Shaun Wade, offensive lineman Trent Brown, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Joejuan Williams, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins.

This is the third straight game missed for Brown, but Isaiah Wynn is active after popping up on the injury report.

Wade, Stevenson, Williams and Perkins are all healthy inactives. It is interesting with Stevenson since the Patriots lost James White last week against the Saints.

Practice squad defensive back Myles Bryant is active after being elevated, which signals he's ahead of Williams and Wade.

In some good news, Josh Uche (back) will return after missing last week.

