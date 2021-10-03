CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Watch Alert canceled for missing 22-year-old woman

City Watch Alert for missing 22-year-old woman Jada Bonner (MPD)

Memphis, Tenn — Memphis police have canceled a City Watch Alert for 22-year-old Jada Bonner.

MPD said Bonner has been found.

Original Story

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for Jada Bonner on Sunday.

Police said Bonner is endangered and may be injured.

She was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Westchester Drive, MPD said.

Police said she was wearing an orange or red-black hoodie and black pants.

According to police, Bonner left in her Silver Chevy Impala, with a Tennessee tag 2T0-0N8.

If you spot her please call the Memphis Police at 636-2677.

