Bakersfield, CA

Kern County Fair racing pigs brings conservation awareness to the community

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s all about events and races at the Great Kern County Fair.

There’s the great American duck races, the all star stunt dog challenge, and of course the Alaskan racing pigs.

But the pig race isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about conservation.

Randy Garfield, one of the announcers for the race said the Gloucestershire old spots were critically endangered at one point, with only about 20 left in the U.S.

He said the pig breed is no longer endangered but instead threatened. Garfield said he’s proud to spread awareness about the breed and help protect them.

“I am really happy to be putting smiles on peoples faces while also helping a good cause,” Garfield said. “It’s hard not to fall in love with these pigs and so knowing that you’re helping out this breed, cause this breed is so so cute you go to bed every night feeling like you did a good thing during the day.”

Now a portion of the proceeds the pig show makes from photos and selling merchandise goes to helping these threatened pigs.

Wasco Rose Festival returns Saturday after pandemic hiatus

(KGET) — The Wasco Rose Festival returns Saturday after a yearlong break due to the pandemic. Officials said it didn’t look like they were going to have a festival this year after missing out in 2020. But three weeks before the event, it was decided Wasco couldn’t go another year without one. The parade begins […]
WASCO, CA
'Falltivities' happening throughout Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After many businesses shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall activities have made a return to Kern County. Whether you’re looking for scares and thrills or a walk through a pumpkin patch or corn maze — there’s a “falltivity” for everyone. Banducci’s Pumpkin Patch Banducci Farms has reopened […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Via Arte street painting returns to The Marketplace Oct. 16, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab a packet of chalk and sketch your best Da Vinci this fall when the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Exhibition returns to The Marketplace. With asphalt serving as a canvas, professional and student artists will transform the parking lot into a gallery of drawings inspired by classic Italian street painting. […]
Kern County Fairgrounds to resume as vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now that the Kern County Fair is over, the fairgrounds are set to resume as a vaccination clinic next week, according to the Kern County Public Health Department. The walk-up clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 12....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
UPDATE: City council approves Kaiser Permanente Sports Village expansion proposal

UPDATE (10/7): The Bakersfield City Council approved the expansion of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Wednesday. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will take up a proposal to expand the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Wednesday. The $12.4 million dollar expansion would include five football fields, seating, a concession building, restrooms, picnic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Warren Junior High student is now a published author

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield middle schooler is celebrating a book she co-wrote that has now been published. Warren Junior High School 8th grader, Isabelle Addo-Yobo wrote “An Unexpected Appearance” earlier this year when she was in 7th grade with her mother, Carol Sackey. The non-fiction children’s book was written from the perspective of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 427 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 427 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 141,890 cases and 1,582 deaths. The department says 45,294 residents have recovered and 85,086 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,841 people are isolating at home and the state […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Politics
Bakersfield city planning commission to take up new nursing facility proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new skilled nursing facility could be coming to Bakersfield. If approved, the new Aasta Post Acute Hospital facility would be built on Lacy Oliver Place, just south of the Sam’s Club in Southwest Bakersfield. It would provide 24-hour personalized care for a variety of conditions including stroke recovery, Parkinson’s and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Judge suspends ordinance, halts oil and gas well permits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge has ordered a halt to issuing new oil and gas permits under an ordinance passed earlier this year until the court determines environmental issues have been addressed. The ruling this week by Judge Gregory Pulskamp won’t impact permits that have been issued...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tips for Chips fundraiser held Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 12th annual Tips for Chips benefiting CHP widows and orphans was held Wednesday. The fundraiser is in memory of CHP officer Mark Ehly who died of a brain aneurysm. This year’s event was a drive-thru and drive-in that took place at Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway. “The CHP family has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Wind shifts lead to improved air quality in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Skies have begun to clear up in Kern County with air officials ending the poor air quality alert. Air quality monitors issued the alert nearly a week ago due mostly due to the KNP Complex and Windy fires burning to the north in Tulare County. Over the last few days, winds […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Coffee with a Cop event happening in Tehachapi Wednesday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) —  You can join officers with the Tehachapi Police Department, the California Highway Patrol’s Mojave Office and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday for National Coffee With a Cop Day on Wednesday. The event is happening from 7-9 a.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department, located at 220 W C St. Law enforcement […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
