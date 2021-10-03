CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ruling party ahead after Georgia’s municipal elections

Derrick
 5 days ago

Results from Saturday’s election in the Republic of Georgia show the ruling party leading in municipal polls while fighting to hang onto the leadership of major cities including the capital, Tbilisi. The credibility of the vote for dozens of mayors and thousands of local posts was questioned in a preliminary...

www.thederrick.com

wincountry.com

Georgia ruling party takes lead in local voting amid political crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s ruling party has taken a commanding lead over the opposition United National Movement founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili in municipal elections that have taken on national significance amid a protracted political crisis. The public cast their votes on Saturday, a day after authorities arrested Saakashvili,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

ruling party wins important local election |

Tbilisi (AP) – In the local elections in Georgia in the South Caucasus, overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling Georgian Dream party won, according to official reports. After counting almost all the ballots, it reached 46.6%, as announced by the electoral commission. The largest opposition party, the United National...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.
GEORGIA STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Gwinnett's 2021 municipal elections

Voters in Gwinnett’s cities who want to cast ballots in their respective municipality’s election this fall have little time left to make sure they are able to do so. Monday is the last day voters can submit paperwork to register to vote in elections held on Nov. 2, according to the Secretary of State’s website. There are no county-wide elections this year, but it’s a different story in Gwinnett’s cities.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Rebel Yell

New protests loom after local elections in Georgia |

Tbilisi (dpa) – Amid new internal political tensions, mayors and local parliaments have been elected in the Republic of Georgia in the South Caucasus. Saturday’s vote was seen as an important mood test for the ruling Georgian Dream party and the biggest opposition party, the United National Movement, of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested on Friday. The result of the vote is also expected to lead to further protests. The two political camps were already claiming victory.
GEORGIA STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Axios

AFP

AFP

Derrick

The Independent

AFP

Michigan Advance

AFP

The Charleston Press

