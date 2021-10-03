CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cleveland shuts out Texas Rangers for final win as Indians

Aaron Civale tossed six strong innings and Yu Chang clubbed a two-run homer as visiting Cleveland won its final game as the Indians, 6-0 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Bradley Zimmer had two hits with an RBI for the Indians (80-82), who have gone by that controversial nickname since 1915 but will be known as the Guardians starting in 2022.

Civale (12-5) yielded just three singles, walked one and struck out four to help Cleveland finish out its first losing campaign since 2012 by taking two of three at Texas.

Four Cleveland relievers combined to allow one hit and strike out three without a walk.

Nick Solak recorded two of the four hits for the Rangers (60-102), who endured their most losses in a season since dropping 105 in 1973. It also marked Texas’ fifth consecutive losing year.

Cleveland didn’t waste any time getting on the board in the season finale. Myles Straw led off the game with a single, stole second — one of the Indians’ four steals on the day — and scored on Amed Rosario’s single to center.

In third, the Indians essentially broke things open. Rosario scored on Dane Dunning’s wild pitch for a 2-0 lead, and Zimmer followed with a two-out RBI single later in the frame. Zimmer then scored on Oscar Mercado’s ground-rule double to left field.

Dunning (5-10), who endured a rather rough first season with Texas, lasted just three innings. In addition to the four runs, he yielded five hits and walked one while striking out three.

Chang’s homer off Mike Foltynewicz with Franmil Reyes aboard in the fifth added some insurance for Cleveland.

The Indians finished 40-41 on the road while the Rangers went 36-45 at home.

–Field Level Media

