It’s official. The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with their two RFA’s Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. Not gonna lie here, the fact that Benning was able to get both of these deals done south of $8 Million per year is pretty damn awesome. Yes, they are the two highest AAV deals in club history, and the pressure will be on both players to prove their worth, but this franchise hasn’t had players worthy of this kind of money since the Sedins were in their heyday.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO