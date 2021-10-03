Lynn church teams up with New England Dairy to give back to community

LYNN ― Grim statistics published in a study from Feeding America show that one in five children in Massachusetts are living in food-insecure households, which is why Austin Square Baptist Church has decided to spring into action.

“We want to reach out to the physical needs of the community,” said Michael DeAngelis, an elder at the church. “Lots of folks we know need that help.”

Austin Square Baptist Church partnered with New England Dairy and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to supply 1500 half gallons of milk and 650 meal boxes of nonperishable food to the community. Families drove and walked up to get free food and milk at the Julia F. Callahan School on Saturday, October 2.

DeAngelis organized the initiative bringing New England Dairy and the church together. DeAngelis said that his day job is working for New England Dairy, so bringing the two together happened organically.

According to the Greater Boston Food Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the number of people with food insecurity. After the pandemic, the numbers of people suffering from food insecurity in eastern Massachusetts rose to one in eight individuals.

“Milk is one of the most requested items at food shelters,” said Clare Roach, a program assistant at New England Dairy. “We’re happy to be in a community that really came together to help.”

The decision to host a drive at Callahan School also came from a connection in the church, DeAngelis said. Donna Coppola, a member of the Lynn School Committee, is also a member at the church. DeAngelis said he was aiming for the drive to be held at Lynn Classical, but the Callahan School turned out to be a perfect location.

Coppola said she reached out to all of the principals in town to get the word out about the drive, so that kids from across Lynn could benefit from the meals.

“Getting food and milk into the hands of these families is so important,” Coppola said. “Today was a really good day.”

