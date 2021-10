The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries again this week, but this time they are “all or nothing.” The Steelers already have four players ruled out for Sunday’s game, but no other players carry an injury status. Hopefully this means we will go a week without having a player downgraded on Saturday which has become too common recently. With the possibility of bringing Zach Banner or Anthony McFarland off of the Reserve/Injured List, as well as the possibility of signing or elevating a wide receiver, there are still a lot of roster questions to be answered between now and Sunday.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO