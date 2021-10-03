Aaron Judge’s ground ball single gives Yankees a 1-0 walkoff win over Rays, locks up their wild card berth
Through eight innings in Game 162 Sunday, the New York Yankees only recorded one hit and no runs against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the chances of a Yankees’ loss and a bunch of AL wild card tiebreaker scenarios seemed high. But in the bottom of the ninth, that changed. The Rays brought in new pitcher Josh Fleming, and Rougned Odor hit a lead-off single off him. Tyler Wade came in to pinch-run for Odor, and he advanced to second on a fly to center from Gleyber Torres.thecomeback.com
