Aaron Judge’s ground ball single gives Yankees a 1-0 walkoff win over Rays, locks up their wild card berth

The New York Yankees’ 2021 season came to a close on Tuesday when they lost 6-2 to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game in Boston. While there were a few moments that contributed to the loss, the one that stood out most to a lot of people was third-base coach Phil Nevin waving home Aaron Judge on Giancarlo Stanton’s hit off the Green Monster in the top of the sixth inning. At the time, the Yankees were trailing by two runs and a run felt very necessary. However, Judge was easily thrown out at home, killing the momentum and a great chance for New York to rack up multiple runs.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO